On the heels of Kamala Harris’ historic nomination for Vice President, Missouri Lt. Governor candidate Alissia Canady is looking to also make history as the first African American elected official to statewide office in Missouri.
Canady defeated Gregory Upchurch of St. Charles in the Democratic primary. In the upcoming November election, Canady will challenge incumbent Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. The former Kansas City City Council member is also a former Assistant Prosecutor for Jackson County. Canady said that while she was on the City Council, she worked to create legislation and policies founded on equity, hope and opportunity for residents.
Canady issued a statement following the Democratic National Convention that nominated Harris and Joe Biden as the Presidential candidate congratulating Biden and Harris. She said she has “faith in the Biden administration’s ability to advocate for racial issues and restore justice in Washington.”
“We’re at a pivotal point in our country’s history – a global health crisis, major economic challenges and political and social unrest,” Canady said. “I echo the sentiments felt by so many fellow Democrats speaking at the convention. Our country is in need of compassionate, culturally competent leadership; leadership that’s empathetic and follows through on its promise to act in the people’s best interests. Biden and Harris embody the type of leadership that our country needs. Joe will be a President who leads with compassion, acts on empathy and invests in human capital. I enthusiastically support his candidacy and all the Democratic candidates down the ticket this November.”
Should Canady become Missouri’s first Black elected official, she will join Cori Bush in the history books. Bush is set to become Missouri’s first African American U.S. congresswoman this November after she defeated 10-term incumbent Wm. Lacy Clay in the August primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.