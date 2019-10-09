The Lutheran Education Association’s 2019 Convocation will bring 2,500 educators at America’s Center October 10-12.
The 2019 Convocation will bring in people from 35 US states and 10 countries, booking nearly all of the America’s Center for three days and filling 3,200 room nights over nine St. Louis hotels.
According to an early estimate by Explore St. Louis, the total economic impact will be approximately $1.2 million.
The Convocation offers over 200 sectionals, with topics including: Science, Social Studies, Mathematics, Arts and Religious Studies.
LEA is a professional organization that offers encouragement, equipping, and networking opportunities for teachers in Lutheran settings. They support educators in Lutheran education worldwide. The Convocation itself will host participants from the U.S., Canada, Argentina, China, Germany, Hong Kong, South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Through its “Grow a Teacher” initiative, LEA also provides mentoring to aspiring teachers. During the Convocation, they will pair teaching students with retired educators. Concerning “Grow a Teacher,” LEA’s Communications Director Ed Grube sais, “There’s a real synergy between retired workers and college students that you wouldn’t expect. The age difference doesn’t seem to be an issue.”
