Contrary to the trend in higher education to raise tuition every year, Lutheran North Middle and High School have launched a flexible tuition program based on household income, rather than a set price.
The new program does away with a one-size-fits-all tuition. Instead, tuition is based on a sliding scale according to verified family income and academic assessment.
“We are committed to providing quality, Christian education to everyone who seeks it,” said Tim Brackman, principal.
“We know that financial situations vary and want to reach people from a range of economic backgrounds.”
More than 90% of the students at Lutheran High School North receive financial aid based on the current tuition of $15,000. The tuition for the 2021-22 school year would range from $6,020 to $13,500, a dramatic decrease for the school.
The shift is made possible by the support of donors, many of whom are alumni, who are committed to keeping north St. Louis County vibrant, Brackman said.
Lutheran North’s notable alumni include Steve Atwater, Hall of Famer and former safety for the Denver Broncos, Jim Crane, owner of the Houston Astros, and St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.
Known for its prowess on the football field, Lutheran North offers college-prep, Christian education for students in grades 6-12. The 300-person student body is made up of 76% minority students. The school, located on Lucas and Hunt, is currently offering in-person hybrid learning or virtual learning for all of its students.
“We are proud to be in north county,” Brackman said, “and are committed to keeping it a place where people choose to live and raise their families.”
