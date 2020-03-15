In a joint statement released by several districts within the region, a vast majority of area schools will be closed beginning March 18 through the tentative date of April 3 as a precautionary measure in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The full statement reads as follows:
St. Louis County, St. Louis City, and Archdiocese of St. Louis schools, along with local health and government officials, continue to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.
To help ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, and to do our part in trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the St. Louis region, all school districts listed below are announcing an extended school closure. This closure will begin Wed., March 18 and will preliminarily end Fri., April 3. All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed. The decision to close our school districts was extremely difficult, made in consultation with all area Superintendents and out of an abundance of caution for our families. We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families, but we also believe that strong, urgent action must be taken to prevent the spread of this disease and to protect lives. Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information regarding ongoing learning plans, as well as social services for those in need. All districts and schools are focused on this planning and will be in touch in the coming days through whatever communication channels are available to them. In addition, how and when potential extensions of this school closing will be decided are also under discussion and will be shared as soon as these decisions have been made. Our goal is always to protect the safety, health, and wellness of our students, staff, and families. Our strength as a community is our greatest asset. In making this decision, we are working together to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19. We will continue to remain in contact with public health officials, elected leaders, and neighboring school districts and keep parents and media updated with new information as it becomes available. We thank our community for their support and partnership in this effort.
Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools, Bayless School District, Brentwood School District, School District of Clayton, Ferguson-Florissant School District, Hancock Place School District, Hazelwood School District, Jennings School District, Kirkwood School District, Ladue School District, Lindbergh Schools, Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District, Mehlville School District, Normandy School District, Parkway School District, Pattonville School District, Ritenour School District, Riverview Gardens School District, Rockwood School District, Special School District (SSD), St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters) University City School District, Valley Park School District, Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation and Webster Groves School District
