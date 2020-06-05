According to Kmov.com, an arrest was made after a man allegedly drove through a crowd gathered to protest the death of George Floyd at a Brentwood shopping center.
Jeffrey McMillen was arrested in the nearby Home Depot parking lot after he was said to have driven through a crowd of protesters at Target in the Brentwood Promenade. He was also said to have fired a gun in the air.
A 9-millimeter was reportedly recovered during the arrest. McMillen was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and is being held on $100,000 bond.
Information from KMOV.com contributed to this report.
