The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a man who they said fled the scene after being shot at by a Country Club Hills police officer in the early morning hours of Aug. 1. The police said they do not know if the man sustained any injuries.
Country Club Hills Police said they heard shots fired in the area of Carl Ave. and W. Florissant and observed a Black man wearing dark clothing and carrying a handgun. They said the officer ordered the man to drop his gun and that the man “raised the firearm at the officer and the officer fired his department issued firearm” at the man, who fled on foot. Police said they found a gun at the scene.
The statement said the police later learned the man had shot a dog that attacked him on nearby private property. The dog was taken to the animal hospital for treatment of a non life threatening gunshot wound.
The officer involved in the shooting is 64-years-old and has 40 years of law enforcement experience, according to St. Louis County Police.
The police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477).
If you have any information about this that you would like to share with The American, contact managing editor Chris King at cking@stlamerican.com.
