(St. Louis Public Radio) -- Last week, a group of St. Louis Public Radio producers and reporters shared stories of their experiences as people of color at this organization. Their accounts reflect a workplace that does not reflect the goals and values of this organization.
Systemic racism exists, including at St. Louis Public Radio, and that is unacceptable.
I know our staff, our donors and the community expect more from me and from this organization. I am very sorry that I did not recognize the depth of the problems earlier and that staff have been hurt.
I am committed to making meaningful change as a leader, as an organization—and through my personal growth. I pledge to share our progress.
Diversity, equity and inclusion is crucial at St. Louis Public Radio and I am grateful for the people of color on our team for bringing their talents and perspectives to St. Louis Public Radio. I take responsibility for creating a culture where they feel valued.
An external investigation of the diversity, equity and inclusion practices at St. Louis Public Radio began today in response to concerns of station employees. This will include an evaluation of policies, practices, procedures and structures related to inclusive excellence at the station. Dr. Tanisha Stevens, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, will coordinate this effort in partnership with outside counsel. St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri–St. Louis.
It is clear that the station must do more to create a more diverse and equitable environment to better reflect the communities we serve. It is also clear that I, personally, must better prepare myself to understand and navigate the important conversations with our staff.
We are fully committed to making changes to create a culture that lives up to our values. I am committed to leading that change through personal learning and growth.
Racism has no place at St. Louis Public Radio. We must—and will—do better.
Republished with permission of St. Louis Public Radio: https://news.stlpublicradio.org/2020-08-10/general-manager-tim-eby-responds-to-systemic-racism-at-st-louis-public-radio
