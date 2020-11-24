The St. Louis American seeks a managing editor
Managing editor
The St. Louis American, one of the nation's leading Black-owned newspapers, seeks a highly motivated editor with deep journalism experience to lead the staff as managing editor.
Established in 1928, the American has been recognized by the National Newspaper Publishers Association 13 times as the nation's best Black newspaper and has won awards in numerous categories from the Missouri Press Association as the best community newspaper in its class.
The managing editor will be expected to oversee all copy and photo assignments, direct staff and freelancers in covering local news, business, arts and entertainment, education, health, religion and sports for our print and digital platforms.
Annual Special sections include: Back to School; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Home Improvement and Money Matters, and Salute to Excellence tabloids for education, business, healthcare and young leaders.
Responsibilities and duties
- Supervise production of the newspaper
- Manage editorial staff and digital editor
- Make assignments, edit copy, select photos and send elements to production team
- Stagger production of weekly and special sections to meet deadlines
- Act as staff reporter of last resort, across all areas of coverage
Qualifications
- Strong writer and highly proficient editor, must have knowledge of and interest in African American history and culture
- A journalism degree, or minimum five years of experience writing and editing for a news media organization
- Excellent organizational and managerial skills, ability to multitask with attention to detail
- Adept at prioritizing tasks and communicating with a team of 10, contributing writers, photographers, press agents, public officials and organizational contacts
- Proficient in Microsoft Word and Google Workspace (G-Suite)
- Digital editing experience with Blox/TownNews, or a comparable CMS, is not required, but preferred
Compensation
This is a full-time position with a competitive salary and benefit package that includes health, dental, retirement, and life insurance. (A compensation package is negotiable and working remotely is initially acceptable.)
To Apply
Please submit a one-page resume and a cover letter (500 words maximum) that best describes your management style and vision for journalism and community engagement in the digital age.
Submission deadline: Dec. 9. Please send resume and cover letter to: hireme@stlamerican.com.
The print edition of The St. Louis American can be viewed online at stlamerican.com/eedition
The St. Louis American is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, disability, age, or any other category protected by local, state of federal laws. We are committed to maintaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive staff.
