The United Way of Greater St. Louis encourages area nonprofits to apply for Safety Net funding by March 10. Organizations selected will receive a three-year renewable grant for general operating support.
The grants will support nonprofits that serve people in its 16-county service area through five impact areas: provide food and shelter, establish financial stability, foster learning, improve health and strengthen communities.
The new grant opportunity comes after United Way’s volunteer board spent the past three years re-evaluating the organization’s funding model. That process resulted in a region-wide Community Needs Assessment, which will help guide the organization’s future investments.
United Way will invest in organizations that provide direct services to people in its 16-county service area to meet at least one of the 24 needs identified in the Community Needs Assessment.
These needs are crisis intervention, food security housing security, legal assistance, transportation, debt, financial education, financial safety net, income, jobs, child welfare, early childhood education, K-12 education and out-of-school time, post-secondary education, access to healthcare, behavioral health and substance abuse, physical health, aging and senior support, built environment, community building, disaster preparedness and response, justice system, safety, services for individuals with disabilities.
“With this evolved strategy, we will focus on aligning our funding with the community’s needs and desired outcomes,” Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis, said in a statement.
United Way’s service area covers Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair Counties in Illinois and Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren Counties and St. Louis City in Missouri.
United Way will continue to utilize trained community volunteers as part of its funding decision process and is currently recruiting volunteers from across the region to participate in reviewing and scoring applications. Anyone interested should visit STLVolunteer.org/CommunityInvestment.
To view the Community Needs Assessment, visit HelpingPeople.org/CommunityNeeds-Report.
For more information and to apply for grants, visit HelpingPeople.org/Agency-HQ.
