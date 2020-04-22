Marcus Robinson will begin his new role as superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative on May 1.
A St. Louis native, he comes to the district from The Opportunity Trust, which he co-founded, and where he served as the group’s executive in residence. In this role, he worked as the systems-level education administration fellow, responsible for district and school support in urban education innovation.
His prior experience includes serving as CEO for the Memphis Education Fund and chancellor and CEO for the Tindley Accelerated Schools, a charter school network in Indianapolis. Under Robinson’s leadership, Tindley received the U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Award in 2010 and the Title I Distinguished School Award for closing the achievement gap. He received the Effective Practices Incentive Community (EPIC) Award for his work at Tindley.
His teaching experience includes roles at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, and Jennings Junior High School in St. Louis County.
“His experience as a systems leader and success with school improvement are invaluable as we look to the district’s future,” Sara Foster, president of the Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board, said in a statement.
“As a native St. Louisan, he understands the local culture but also can bring in new ideas and proven strategies to move Normandy forward. We are excited about what lies ahead for our students, staff and families.”
Robinson earned his bachelor’s degree in English from DePauw University. He has master’s degrees in Educational Administration from Butler University (Indiana) and Columbia University in New York. He is completing his doctorate in Educational Leadership, also from Columbia University.
While Robinson is a graduate of Pattonville High School, his first home was in Velda City and he attended McKinley Elementary within the Normandy School District
Robinson is a member of several organizations including the National Association of Charter School Authorizers, National Council on Educating Black Children, the NAACP, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and the St. Louis Public Schools Consortium Partnership Network.
Robinson will replace Charles J. Pearson, who has served as Normandy’s superintendent since 2015. Under Pearson’s leadership, the district was reclassified as Provisionally Accredited, passed a $23 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue, opened a new Early Learning Center, and reconfigured its elementary schools to EleMiddle schools serving students in grades 1-8.
Pearson, who exited retirement to serve as superintendent, will retire again.
“He made what many thought was impossible possible,” Foster stated of Pearson. “His energy, expertise and genuine concern for students was the difference, and we will be forever grateful for what he has done for Normandy.”
Pearson will stay on board until June 30 to help support the new superintendent's transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.