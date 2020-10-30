Masks to help the hearing-impaired

Nurse practitioner Nicole Crisp wears a see-though mask donated to CareSTL Health pediatricians and nurse practitioners by the Missouri Commission on the Deaf and Hard of hearing. The masks are for providers who have hearing-impaired patients so they can still see facial expressions and read lips while providers wear masks as part of safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
