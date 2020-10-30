Masks to help the hearing-impaired

Nurse practitioner Nicole Crisp wears a see-though mask donated to CareSTL Health pediatricians and nurse practitioners by the Missouri Commission on the Deaf and Hard of hearing. The masks are for providers who have hearing-impaired patients so they can still see facial expressions and read lips while providers wear masks as part of safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.