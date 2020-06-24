Maurice Gipson was named vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at the University of Missouri (MU). He is leaving a position as vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
MU’s Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) includes the offices of Access and Leadership Development, Accessibility and ADA, Civil Rights & Title IX, the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, the LGBTQ Resource Center, Inclusive Engagement, Multicultural Center, Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center, and the Women’s Center.
During his tenure at Arkansas State, overall minority student enrollment increased for three consecutive years, community partnerships were increased by 50% and strategic partnerships with 10 historically black colleges and universities were developed as a graduate school pipeline. He also taught undergraduate courses in diversity and United States history.
Gipson also developed curricula for My Brothers’ Keeper Presidential initiative that reached more than 100,000 minority young men and planned and implemented the first Black Student Athlete Conference.
“Gipson’s extensive experience working collaboratively with administrators, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members make him uniquely qualified to continue the important work of inclusion, diversity and equity at Mizzou,” MU System President and University of Missouri Interim Chancellor Mun Choi stated.
Since 2017, the graduation rate among African-American students at MU has risen from 51.9% to 58.4%, and the graduation rate for Hispanic students has risen from 63.5% to 66.5%, according to the university. Also, MU reports that underrepresented faculty – including African-American and Hispanic – have grown by 32% since 2015, from 140 to 185 faculty members.
“This is a place where I can go and be a part of a team that is already doing hard work and is focused on doing it right,” Gipson stated.
Gipson is expected to receive a doctoral degree in history from the University of Mississippi in December and holds a juris doctor from Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, as well as a master’s degree in history from Missouri State University and a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Louisiana State University.
Gipson starts his new position July 15, but will participate in some university activities prior to that date. NaTashua Davis, who has served as interim vice chancellor for IDE since July 2019, will return to her position as executive director of MU’s Access & Leadership Development Unit.
