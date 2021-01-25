“The Hair Doctor” instigates political discourse
Maurice Mosley, owner of Paradise Beauty Salon in Downtown St. Louis, has been cutting and styling hair since he was a teenager growing up in East St. Louis. His career spans decades of evolving Black hair styles such as press and curls, “blow outs,” the process, finger waves and the infamous “Jheri curl,” which he swears he introduced to East St. Louis in the 1980s.
Paradise Salon, at 1923 Washington Ave, like many other neighborhood beauty and barber shops, is a hotbed of heated conversations about local and national events.
Mosley, popularly known as “The Hair Doctor” (also the title of his 2017 self-published book) considers himself news-savvy. He has been the lead instigator and provocateur in his shop on all topics Donald Trump-related. The former president, Mosley said, was a “disaster.”
He liberally applied that word to what he described as Trump's bungling of the coronavirus pandemic. At 68 with a heart condition and high blood pressure, Mosley fears contracting the disease. He has managed to keep his shop open. He and his workers instituted safe practices, but unknowns about the disease have kept him uneasy.
One thing that is not unknown is this: When the COVID-19 vaccine is available for the public, Mosley wants to be first in line. He used to argue with some of his customers about their fears of taking the vaccine but not anymore.
“I’m trying to keep myself together, I don’t have time for that,” Mosley said.
“People are scared of it; they have all kinds of hang-ups and excuses. I have none.”
One of Mosley’s stylists, Tiffany Tilman, expressed similar exasperation: “I feel a lot of Black people are being naïve about it. To be honest, we don’t really know what’s in our foods or drinks or anything so why wouldn’t you take a vaccine that’s gonna save lives?”
She remembers how afraid some parents were about their children getting the chickenpox vaccine about 20 years ago when her son, now 26, was young.
“When we look back on that, some people were afraid, but kids didn’t get chicken pox or any side effects. If a vaccine worked then, why not get one now?” Tilman asked.
It seems public outreach and information about the vaccine has helped assuage the fear and skepticism of many people, including African Americans. A poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2020, found 71 percent of Americans are willing to take a “free and safe COVID-19 vaccine.”
Among Black adults 62, percent said they’d be willing to take the vaccine in the poll, up from 50 percent three months earlier.
Mosley may be ready and willing to get his shot but, as media savvy as he considers himself, he has no idea when he will qualify, how to get on a vaccination list or when or where to go to be inoculated.
He’s not alone. COVID-19 vaccines are indeed available. But news accounts about irregular coronavirus shipments, federal and state limits of the vaccine and who qualifies to get vaccinated has many people, lacking clarity about when or how they can get vaccinated.
Federal regulators determine the amount of vaccine doses each state receives. State health officials then determine the order in which residents receive vaccines. They also define who fits into certain categories.
For example, Missouri has already initiated its “Phase 1A” and “Phase 1B categories that include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders and emergency service workers. Missouri began on Jan. 18m, vaccinating individuals in the “Phase 1B-Tier 2” group, which includes people with high risk factors and those 65 and older.
Mosley qualifies for this phase, something he was unaware of. He has not yet registered for his shot. Even if he did, it’s not as simple as registering and getting an appointment. States are having difficulty planning large scale vaccinations because the number of vaccines delivered to each state vary from week-to-week.
“Hospitals don’t know how many doses they will receive until a day or two in advance,” Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said in a recent St. Louis Public radio interview.He compared the city’s vaccine distribution system to building a bicycle without parts:
“If you had a bunch of bicycle frames but you weren't sure how many tires you were going to get to complete the bicycle, it makes it really hard to schedule your workforce and how your production line is set up. We can’t plan weeks out.”
Two major area health care systems, BJC HealthCare and SSM Health, recently announced COVID-19 vaccination sign-up portals.
Although all providers have not received doses yet, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has posted a listing of all the vaccination sites in the state. People interested in signing up can also visit Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine website.
Mosley spoke with a reporter with The St. Louis American the same day newly elected President, Joe Biden, announced his plan to administer 100 million doses of the vaccine during the first 100 days of his presidency. The plan includes using the Defense Production Act to increase production of the vaccine, setting up thousands of community vaccination centers, deploying mobile units to rural and underserved areas and making shots available at independent and chain pharmacies beginning in February.
As for Mosley, Biden’s plan gives him hope. He’s watching the news, looking for guidance and looking forward to leading a conversation in his shop about being vaccinated.
Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow.
