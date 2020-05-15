Artists, architects, and designers in the St. Louis area have until May 29 to apply for grants from A Sustaining Arts Practice Fund (ASAP Fund), supported by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University.
The ASAP Fund will distribute fifty $2,000 grants to artists, architects, and designers to help replace lost income from cancelled exhibitions, performances, commissions, teaching opportunities, talks, contracts, or other work as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Applicants should be able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their work, career, and a public audience. Grants are unrestricted and can be used for a range of costs at the discretion of the recipient. Apply online by May 29 at samfoxschool.wustl.edu/asapfund.
