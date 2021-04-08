Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones on Wednesday announced her transition team, one day after making history as the first Black woman to be elected as mayor.
In addition, Jones announced the launch of her website that will provide an opportunity for residents to submit their input on Jones’ plan to spend the $517 million in federal funds St. Louis will receive beginning in May.
Jones made note of the website in her election-night speech and on Tuesday wrote that it is also home to a job portal for opportunities in her mayoral administration The website can be accessed at tishaura4mayor.com/arafeedback.
Jones will be inaugurated April 20.
As for her team, Jones will work with the following people to establish her administration:
● Les Bond, chief executive officer of Attucks Asset Management, LLC
● Jared Boyd, chief of staff and counsel of the St. Louis City Treasurer’s Office
● Rodney Boyd, partner with Nexus Group
● Patrick R. Brown, former chief of staff in St. Louis Mayor’s Office and community development executive with Ameren Missouri
● Nancy E. Cross, former vice-president of SEIU Local 1
● Nahuel Fefer, Justice Catalyst Fellow at ArchCity Defenders and former senior advisor in St. Louis Mayor’s Office
● Bob Fox, retired business owner
● Sandra M. Moore, managing director and chief impact officer with Advantage Capital ● Rosetta Okohson-Reb, managing partner and chief executive officer of MO Political Consulting
● Kayla M. Reed, executive director of Action St. Louis
● Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders
● Mike Talboy, former Missouri state representative and director of governmental affairs of Burns & McDonnell
“With all of the urgent challenges in STL, [especially] for incarcerated people, those who are un/underemployed, renters facing eviction, unhoused people, and more, I feel lucky to be a part of the team shaping [Jones’] transition into office,” Strode tweeted Tuesday.
Jones met with Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall, as well. Afterward, she spoke briefly to the media.
She said her biggest challenge moving forward is getting things in place to assume office on April 20.
“Those closest to the mayor will be first on deck to be scrutinized,” she said of personnel changes. She did confirm she will make an announcement before she’s inaugurated about who will be appointed to fill her spot as the city’s treasurer.
She said during her first week in office she will be convening with various stakeholders across the region so they can assemble their crime prevention tools and methods to move forward, noting that crime doesn’t stop at our borders.
Jones, when asked, said that she and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page have a good working relationship, and she believes that will continue when she is mayor.
“This is an opportunity for us to work together in a more formal setting, we’re both very excited about that,” she said.
She also said she’d been busy Wednesday with interviews for news outlets across the country.
“Well I think that we’ve seen in recent years that when a city elects a Black woman mayor, that does make national news,” Jones said. “In a good way, because that signals that the entire city is moving in a progressive manner.”
Jones’ historic victory received notes of congratulations from several local organizations and individuals.
On Tuesday night, Krewson tweeted about her win.
“Congratulations to Mayor-elect [Jones]! I am rooting for your success. My administration and I are prepared to make this as smooth a transition as possible,” Krewson wrote.
St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green also issued a statement. She ran unopposed and won reelection Tuesday night.
“Congratulations to our next mayor, Tishaura Jones,” Green wrote. “Throughout her career, Tishaura has been a strong leader with a deep personal commitment to the people of St. Louis. St. Louis has many challenges and I look forward to working with Mayor-elect Jones on tackling them so that St. Louis can become the thriving, equitable city we all deserve.”
The ACLU of Missouri also congratulated Jones on her historic election victory.
“We look forward to holding her accountable throughout her administration to expand and protect civil liberties in St. Louis,” they wrote. “This work begins day one- starting with an ambitious 100-day campaign to ensure community control over police surveillance, decriminalize low-level offenses, and close the Workhouse.”
