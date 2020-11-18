St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Wednesday she will not run for re-election next year.
“I am now pushing 70, so after a lot of thinking and a lot of discussion with my family I have decided to retire in April,” she said in a news conference streamed on Facebook.
Krewson has served as an elected official for 23 years in St. Louis, four of those as the city’s mayor.
“Serving as mayor these past four years has far and away been the biggest honor of my life,” she said. “It’s the people who have made it so great, the people of St. Louis and the thousands of great people who work for our city.”
The primary for the mayoral election will be held March 2, 2021, and the general will be held a month later on April 6, 2021.
Those expected to run in the race include: Tishaura Jones, St. Louis Treasurer; Cara Spencer, a progressive who has served on the Board of Aldermen since 2015; and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
