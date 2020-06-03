A judge in Jefferson City judge ruled against efforts to throw the Medicaid expansion question off the August 4 ballot yesterday (June 2) by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel R. Green.
In his decree, Green said the plaintiff’s’ (Missouri residents Jeremy Cady and Ryan Johnson) pre-election challenges are not ripe.
“Initiative Petition 2020-63 does not on its face or by necessary implication require the appropriation of existing funds,” the order reads.
If approved by voters on August 4, federal dollars will pay 90% of the cost to expand that eligibility to Missouri residents who need that health coverage, as outlined in the Affordable Care Act. It is estimated that 230,000 Missouri residents would have health coverage if Medicaid is expanded in the state.
