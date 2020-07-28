Melanie Anderson Moore, a Global HR Talent leader for Bayer, was elected chairman of the Board of Directors for Annie Malone Children and Family Services. She assumed the role of chairman July 1. Moore has been a very active member of the Board of Directors since 2017.
“I am thankful to my fellow board members for entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity to lead Annie Malone at such a critical time,” Moore said. “We are focused on moving our strategic plan forward to provide high-quality programs, build a culture of excellence in all that we do, and strategically partner with organizations that help expand our capacity to serve children and families throughout the metropolitan area.”
At Bayer, Moore is responsible for collaborative strategy and projects across Talent Acquisition, Talent and Performance Development, Contingent Workforce, Learning & Training and Inclusion and Diversity supporting global talent initiatives within Bayer. She is also responsible for managing global budgets, leading Fairness & Respect at Work initiatives and operational support for Sr. VP of Global Talent & Inclusion.
“She has worked tirelessly on behalf of the organization as a board member, bringing new ideas and resources to our organization,” Sara Lahman, Annie Malone CEO, said of Moore. “I look forward to working beside her as we continue to grow and equip Annie Malone to better respond to the needs of the community.”
Moore is from St. Louis, Missouri, and received her BS in Marketing Education from the University of Missouri – Columbia, and MS in Human Resource Management & Development from Webster University. She is the co-president and co-founder of Society of Multicultural Professionals in Human Resources – St. Louis Chapter, served on the Leadership Team for Africans/African Americans in Monsanto, and is a member of the Steering Committee and Leadership 100 of the Regional Business Council Young Professionals Network and a graduate of Cohort 12 of the St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative
She was recognized in February 2016 by the St. Louis American Foundation as a Young Leader and in November 2016 as a Distinguished Honoree for the 2016 Power100 List by Delux Magazine.
The board will also welcome new members in July for a three-year term: Tom Pollihan, Stephen Harmon, Pamela Boyd, Dr. Stacy Myton, Mitchell Washington, and Christopher Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.