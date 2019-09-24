A memorial service for Norman R. Seay will be held at noon on Saturday, October 19 at True Light Missionary Baptist Church, 2838 James “Cool Papa” Bell Ave. in North St. Louis, where he was a dedicated lifelong worshipper.
A civil rights leader, educator, and Alzheimer's research advocate, Seay passed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in St. Louis at age 87. He donated his body to Alzheimer’s research at Washington University St. Louis.
As Virvus Jones, St. Louis’ first black comptroller, said, “Norman R. Seay and St. Louis civil rights will forever be synonymous.”
As St. Louis civil rights icon Percy Green II said, “Norman will be remembered for attending nearly every St. Louis Police Board of Commissioners' meeting in an effort to correct police brutality against black people.”
