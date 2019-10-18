Church On The Rock in Saint Peters recently donated 175 new book bags to students at Northview Elementary School in the Jennings School District. The giveaway was facilitated by Special Friends Extended, a mentoring program that works in the Jennings and Riverview Gardens school districts.
Special Friends Extended brings in professionals and community leaders to interact with young people. The goal is to help students become productive academically, assist in the development of life skills, teach students to build self-esteem and encourage students to have hope for their future.
“We believe all students should be dedicated to excellence, reflect trustworthiness and demonstrate respect towards peers and adults,” said Holly Parran Cousins, director and founder of the mentoring program.
“Students should be bully-free and maintain self-discipline. Students need to demonstrate a caring attitude about their environment and have a strong work ethic in school. These traits and others, reinforced by presentations from mentors, will help prepare students for a bright future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.