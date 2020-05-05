To help protect transit riders and Metro Transit employees from the spread of coronavirus, Metro is requiring all customers to wear face masks. Beginning Monday, May 11, face coverings are mandatory for all Metro Transit customers and employees when riding MetroBus, MetroLink or Metro Call-A-Ride services.
Face coverings need to fit over your nose and mouth, and non-medical masks, scarves, handkerchiefs, bandanas and other types of cloth coverings are permitted.
Face coverings must be worn during entire trip on a Metro Transit vehicle. This policy does not apply to children ages 2 and under, and customers who have trouble breathing, are incapacitated or are unable to remove the cover without assistance.
Individuals not wearing a face covering, will not be permitted to board MetroBus, MetroLink or Metro Call-A-Ride vehicles. The requirement to wear face coverings on public transit follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and a requirement issued by the State of Illinois asking people to wear a face covering over their noses and mouths when in a public environment where social distancing is not always possible.
