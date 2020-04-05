Metro Transit Centers closes public access to indoor areas

Metro Transit closed public access to the indoor areas at the Civic Center, Riverview, North County and Ballas Transit Centers today (April 5) and they will remain closed until further notice. The four Metro Transit Centers will remain open for MetroBus and MetroLink service, however, riders will not be able to access the indoor areas at the transit center. This measure is being implemented as part of Metro Transit’s ongoing efforts to minimize potential exposure to riders and employees while continuing to provide critical transportation options for essential workers and necessary trips during the COVID-19 crisis.
Metro is also asking everyone to use its services for essential trips only. Limiting travel on MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride is an important part of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metro Transit has four suggestions for all transit users to consider before they begin their bus or train commute:
• Stay home if you can. Everyone is encouraged to comply with the regional Stay at Home/Shelter in Place instructions, and limit travel to essential trips.
• Do not ride transit if you have any symptoms. If you have a fever, respiratory issues or any other symptoms, please do not ride Metro Transit.
• Adjust your transit commutes to non-peak travel times. If you do need to ride Metro Transit, try to avoid traveling during morning and evening rush hours.
• Try to keep a safe distance away from operators and fellow passengers. Please try to maintain social distancing of six feet away from other passengers on platforms, transit centers and on vehicles, and remain behind the yellow or orange stripes that are located on the floors near MetroBus and MetroLink operators.
Form more information, visit metrostlouis.org/health.
