The congregations of Metropolitan Congregations United (MCU) will host a public meeting 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave. in St. Louis. The purpose is to address the issues confronting black youth in the St. Louis region. One specific issue includes demanding that St. Louis and St. Louis County prosecutors no longer send 17-year-old juvenile offenders to adult jail.
"Our leaders worked hard last year to pass the Raise the Age bill," said Thomas Payton, a member of the MCU Juvenile Justice Task Force. Raising the age means not automatically certifying arrested youth as adults at 17 but rather at 18 years old and including 17-year-olds in the juvenile justice system. Missouri's "Raise the Age" law will go into effect in 2021.
"MCU is asking St. Louis city and county juvenile court officials and prosecutors to agree to commit to a Raise The Age implementation working group meeting within 45 days of the public meeting," said Payton. The purpose is to establish a process to begin acting on Raise the Age before it is mandatory by law in 2021.
MCU is also asking:
- that the Special School District, Saint Louis Public District and court officials agree to investigate and provide education services for 17-year-olds in St. Louis city and county jails in 2020
- that officials divert all new misdemeanor cases for 17-year olds from adult city and county jails to informal juvenile court diversion services in 2020
- that officials ensure community participation and accountability from the new St. Louis City Office of Children, Youth and Families.
Public officials invited and attending will include St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, State Senator Jamilah Nasheed and Wilford Pinkney Jr., director of the St. Louis Office of Children, Youth and Families.
"Unlock the Vote MO is a movement to restoring the voting rights of 60,000 Missouri voters who are on probation or parole," said Charlie Gentry. "As people return to the community, we must do what we can to help them be involved and contribute. Returning to civic involvement is an important step in people rebuilding their lives."
Currently 17 states have restored voting rights to felons. Nasheed will sponsor the necessary legislation in 2020.
"We also very excited to announce the creation of EXPO: Ex-incarcerated Persons Organizing, the MO Chapter," Gentry. A training will be held Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 for those interested in moving the rights of the formerly incarcerated.
The public is invited. For more information, contact office@mcustl.com.
