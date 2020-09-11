In honor of the 2020 National Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week), the St. Louis Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center will launch a Buy MBE Day in St. Louis on Saturday, September 19.
MED WEEK runs September 13-19, culminating on Buy MBE Day.
Buy MBE Day is intended to encourage corporations, government buyers, and individuals to shop and purchase goods and services from their local minority-owned business community.
The St. Louis MBDA Business Center has been placing “Open for Business” signs throughout the city to encourage everyone to consciously begin supporting and doing more business with minority-owned business enterprises.
“Every citizen’s dedication to supporting minority-owned businesses can make a resounding difference in urban and rural communities,” said St. Louis MBDA Business Center Project Director Todd Gilyard. “Supporting these firms is good business and strengthens the overall health of our nation’s economy.”
St. Louis MBDA Business Center is a federal grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency that provides business development services to help minority business enterprises create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand into new markets.
To learn more about Buy MBE Day 2020 national initiative and how to participate, visit www.MBDA.gov/BuyMBEDay.
