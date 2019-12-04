The Missouri AFL-CIO formally endorsed Nicole Galloway for Missouri governor on Wednesday, December 4. She is seeing the Democratic nomination.
The Executive Board of the Missouri AFL-CIO making the endorsement includes representatives from the United Food and Commercial Workers, American Federation of Teachers, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, International Association of Machinists, United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, United Steelworkers, Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers, SEIU, American Federation of Government Employees, Communication Workers of America, Laborers International Union of North America, Iron Workers, International Union of Operating Engineers, UNITE Here, Kansas City Building Trades Council, Alliance for Retired Americans, Seafarers Entertainment and Allied Trades Union and Greater Kansas City Labor Council.
“In 2018, Missouri voters resoundingly rejected so-called Right to Work at the ballot box,” Mike Louis, Missouri AFL-CIO president, said in a statement.
“In spite of our historic victory, anti-labor forces remain determined to weaken the collective power of organized labor in Missouri. Nicole Galloway comes from a union family and has always had the backs of workers. She represents the best hope for Missouri’s working families to ensure that instead of going backwards, we move forward into a prosperous future that uplifts workers and families. That’s why our organization is fully committed to her victory in 2020.”
In the 2018 General Election, when Missouri voters rejected Right to Work and passed a number of other progressive ballot initiatives, Galloway was the only Democratic candidate to win statewide. She beat a Republican challenger, Saundra McDowell, for Missouri auditor, by nearly 200,000 votes. She was appointed to the position in 2015 by then-Gov. Jay Nixon following the suicide of Thomas Schweich, a Republican.
“I’m running to put Jefferson City back on the side of working families,” Galloway said in a statement.
“As governor, I’ll end the attacks on organized labor and worker freedom. I am encouraged that the Missouri AFL-CIO will have my back in this campaign. They know how to win, and proved it with their sizable victory in the No on Prop A campaign in 2018, which was built by organizing person-to-person. That’s exactly what we're going to do together in this campaign for a new way for Missouri.”
The Missouri AFL-CIO represents Missouri Central Labor Councils, local unions, trade union associations, committees, councils, districts and regional groups whose parent organizations are affiliated with the national AFL-CIO. According to Galloway, it “represents tens of thousands of working Missouri families.”
In her most recent column in The American last month, Galloway called on the Missouri legislature “to strengthen the Sunshine Law by banning the use of self-deleting apps for public business,” saying “this should be one of their priorities” when legislators return to Jefferson City in January.
“A bill prohibiting the use of self-destructing messaging technology passed the House in the last legislative session, but the measure died in the Senate. Transparency in government is a non-partisan issue. The Sunshine Law needs to keep up with changing technology, so that public officials can’t hide the public’s business,” Galloway wrote.
“Missourians expect – and deserve – government to be honest when conducting public business. Banning self-destructing messaging by public officials is another step to ensuring transparency and is the best antidote to any perceived or actual government impropriety. It is not only a best practice, it is just good common sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.