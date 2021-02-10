Protesters confront a driver who drove into a protester during a protest of ICE in downtown St. Louis on July 19, 2018. Protestors occupied a federal building where the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office is located and about 100 people shut down the intersection outside to protest the Trump administration's separation of children policy and its enforcement. A St. Louis American reporter was embedded with the group of 20 clergy and immigrant advocates who held a sit-in inside the federal building.