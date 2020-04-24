Missouri reported 44 new COVID-19 deaths and 304 more cases on Friday, April 24. The state has now reported 262 total deaths and 6,625 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The state reported a delay in the reporting of a number of deaths from a jurisdiction into the state tracking system. So, in addition to the past 24 hours, the increase in 44 deaths covers some deaths that occurred April 12-22.
Also, due to a technical difficulty identified and corrected on April 23, results from one commercial lab performing tests were not submitted from April 16-22. So many of the cases identified as “new” were tested and diagnosed during those dates.
The state reported that approximately 64,903 people had been tested as of April 22. With approximately 6.17 million people in the state, 1.1% of the population had been tested as of April 22. Of those reported tested, 10.7 percent have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 4.0 percent have died.
According to the state, 30 percent of these positive cases and 38 percent of the deaths were black people, though blacks form only 11.8 percent of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census.
On April 23, the state announced that rolled out its expanded testing strategy in Buchanon County, a county that is 88.5% white according to the Census and has meat production facilities
