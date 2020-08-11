(KSDK) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hiring workers to join its maintenance team to “keep Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond.”
There are several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state, according to a press release from MoDOT. Wages range from $14.10 to $16.90 per hour.
“If you’re looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference in the lives of your fellow Missourians, we’re looking for you,” said Natalie Roark, MoDOT’s maintenance director. “These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall and throughout the year to maintain our highway system.”
Full-time maintenance employees receive full training and other benefits including retirement, paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check.
Opportunities for year-round employment with MoDOT include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions, according to the release.
For more information or to apply for a position, click here.
Republished with permission of St. Louis American content partner 5 On Your Side: https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/modot-hiring-maintenance-team-workers/63-e913919d-326e-466a-8c1e-44eb63210158
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.