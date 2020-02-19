The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP has endorsed the initiative to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Missouri.
The expansion would help provide health coverage to more than 230,000 uninsured adults in the state, bring more than $1 billion in federal tax dollars to the state each year, create thousands of jobs, boost the state’s economy and keep struggling rural hospitals open, the NAACP stated.
The NAACP pointed to research from Washington University in St. Louis showing that Medicaid expansion could save the state more than $1 billion by 2026 by reducing many of the healthcare costs the state now pays.
“Far too many Missourians are literally having to choose between paying for lifesaving care and putting food on their table,” Nimrod Chapel Jr., Missouri NAACP president, stated in an announcement released on February 18. “It’s past time for our state to join the three dozen others that have already expanded Medicaid with favorable outcomes.”
Those 36 states include neighboring Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska. Expansion efforts are also underway in Kansas and Oklahoma.
The NAACP also pointed to a new analysis of Medicaid expansion in Arkansas, Indiana and Ohio by Health Management Associates that shows how those states have used Medicaid-derived savings to cut income taxes, increase government efficiency and improve worker productivity. That report concluded that Medicaid expansion in Missouri “can be designed to budget for savings and revenue opportunities that significantly exceed the state’s cost of implementation.”
The civil rights organization is among the 140 organizations to date to formally endorse the Healthcare for Missouri ballot initiative. The coalition includes businesses, Chambers of Commerce, hospitals, medical organizations, civic and charitable groups and citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.