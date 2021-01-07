State Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Baldwin, announced Monday he would be forming an exploratory committee to run for St. Louis County executive. If he proceeds, Dogan would challenge incumbent Sam Page.
Dogan represents the 98th District, which includes parts of Ballwin, Ellisville, Fenton, and Wildwood. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2014, and re-elected to additional terms in 2016, 2018, and 2020.
Dogan serves as chairman of the House Special Committee on Criminal Justice, which was established to craft policy solutions that ensure the safety of the public and address the state’s prison overcrowding problem.
In Jefferson City, his legislative agenda has focused on education reform, ethics reform, and criminal justice reform. In his first year in the House, he successfully organized two-thirds of the legislature to petition then-Gov. Jay Nixon to commute the sentence of Jeff Mizanskey, who served over 20 years of a life sentence for nonviolent marijuana offenses.
He also sponsored the "Blue Alert" law to allow for quicker capture of anyone suspected of killing or injuring a police officer, after Ballwin Police Officer Mike Flamion was shot and wounded in his district in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.