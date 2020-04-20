Missouri reported 1 new COVID-19 death and 140 more cases on Monday, April 20. The state has now reported 177 total deaths and 5,807 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The state reported that approximately 55,873 people had been tested as of April 19. With approximately 6.17 million people in the state, only 0.9 percent of the population had been tested as of April 19. Of those reported tested, 10.4 percent have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 3 percent have died.
According to the state, 29 percent of these positive cases and 38 percent of the deaths were black people, though blacks form only 11.8 percent of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census.
