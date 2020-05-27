Missouri reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 201 more cases on Wednesday, May 27. The state has now reported 696 deaths and 12,492 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The state reported that approximately 165,304 people had been tested as of May 26. With approximately 6.17 million people in the state, 7.6% of the population had been tested. Of those reported tested, 7.6% have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 5.6% have died.
According to the state, 36.6% of the deaths and 31.85% of these positive cases were black people, though blacks form only 11.8% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census.
On May 4, Gov. Mike Parson lifted his limited public health order for the state though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in the state.
