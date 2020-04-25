Missouri reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 201 more cases on Saturday, April 25. The state has now reported 273 total deaths and 6,826 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The state reported that approximately 67,017 people had been tested as of April 24. With approximately 6.17 million people in the state, 1.1% of the population had been tested as of April 24. Of those reported tested, 10.2 percent have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 4.0 percent have died.
According to the state, 39 percent of the deaths and 30 percent of these positive cases were black people, though blacks form only 11.8 percent of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census.
On April 23, the state announced that rolled out its testing strategy in Buchanon County, a county that is 88.5% white according to the Census and has meat production facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.