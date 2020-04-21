St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.