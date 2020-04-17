Missouri reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 172 more cases on Friday, April 17. The state has now reported 165 total deaths and 5283 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The state reported that approximately 51,545 people have been tested.
With approximately 6.17 million people in the state, only 0.8 percent of the population has been tested. Of those tested, 10 percent have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 3.1 percent have died.
