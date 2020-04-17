St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.