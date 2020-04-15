Missouri reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 209 more cases on Wednesday, April 15 for 147 total deaths and 4895 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Illinois reported 80 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,346 new cases for new totals of 948 deaths and 24,593 cases in 89 counties in Illinois.
The new deaths in Illinois were:
- Cook County: 1 female teens, 1 male 30s, 2 males 50s, 11 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 3 males 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
Union County is now reporting a case.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.