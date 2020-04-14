Missouri reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 298 more cases on Tuesday, April 14 for 133 total deaths and 4686 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Illinois reported 74 additional deaths and 1,222 new cases and has now reported a total of 868 deaths and 23,247 cases in 88 counties in Illinois.
The newly deceased in Illinois were:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
- Will County; 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female 100+
Clay County is now reporting a case.
The age of cases in Illinois ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
