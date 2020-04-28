Missouri reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths and 132 more cases on Tuesday, April 28. The state has now reported 314 deaths and 7,303 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The state reported that approximately 73,371 people had been tested as of April 27. With approximately 6.17 million people in the state, 1.2% of the population had been tested. Of those reported tested, 9.95% have tested positive. Of those who tested positive, 4.3% have died.
According to the state, 39% of the deaths and 30% of these positive cases were black people, though blacks form only 11.8% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census.
On April 23, the state rolled out its expanded testing strategy in Buchanon County, a county that is 88.5% white and has meat production facilities.
