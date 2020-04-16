Missouri reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 216 more cases on Thursday, April 16 for 152 total deaths and 5111 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Illinois reported 125 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,140 new cases for new totals of 1,072 deaths and 25,733 cases in 89 counties in Illinois.
