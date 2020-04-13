Missouri reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 228 more cases on Monday, April 13 for 114 total deaths and 4388 total cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Illinois reported 74 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,173 new cases for a total of 794 deaths and 22,025 cases in 87 counties in Illinois.
Illinois, which is reporting much more detailed information than Missouri, reported the following about the 74 additional deaths:
- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 90s
- Jasper County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s.
Johnson County is now reporting a case.
The age of cases in Illinois ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
