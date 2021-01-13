JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announced that he will host free COVID-19 testing and free flu shots at the Victor Roberts Building from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Senator Roberts has organized the event in conjunction with Affinia Healthcare and the St. Louis Department of Health.
“We started organizing these free COVID-19 testing events early on in the pandemic, and we’re committed to continue providing this service to the community,” Roberts said in a news release.
“As we move forward with the vaccination process, we will continue to work to ensure this testing site remains available and helps protect St.Louisans and their families.”
The testing site will be in the parking lot of the Victor Roberts Building at 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, and there is no need for a prior appointment or evidence of symptoms.
For more information, contact Roberts’ office, 573-751-4415.
