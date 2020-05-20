Missouri State Parks campgrounds reopened to accommodate existing campground reservations at 3 p.m., Monday, May 18. In addition, new reservations were accepted on Monday, May 18, for arrival dates beginning Tuesday, May 26.
Missouri State Park beaches will open to the public on Thursday, May 21, with visitors expected to practice social distancing.
Missouri State Parks will also be instituting a number of changes related to campground operations to better facilitate appropriate social distancing and improve the safety of operations for guests and staff.
Reservations will be required prior to arrival. Campground occupancy will be limited at some parks and sites. Shower houses and restrooms and will be cleaned more frequently. Campers will use a new contactless, self-check-in feature. There will be occupancy restrictions in shower houses and restrooms. Only accept credit and debit cards will be accepted.
“We hope all of our visitors will continue to be respectful of others, practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas, and do their part to help keep our parks and historic sites safe and clean,” stated Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Comer pointed to other public health precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keep a minimum distance of six feet between you and others. Avoid crowded areas and groups of people. Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household. Wash your hands often. Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water. Avoid handshakes, hugs and touching your face. Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.
Reservations will now be required at most campgrounds and park-run lodging prior to arrival, and can be made up until 7 p.m. CST the day before arrival. First-come, first-served camping will no longer be available at most state park campgrounds.
New reservations began Monday, May 18, for arrival dates on Tuesday, May 26, and beyond, by visiting mostateparks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.