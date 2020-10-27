In the cloak of night, Monday, October 26, 2020, Republican senators confirmed the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett 52 to 48, securing right wing dominance of the Supreme Court by 6 to 3. They celebrated at the White house and Barrett was sworn in by none other than Associate justice Clarence Thomas. Senator Susan Collins, underwater in the polls for re-election in Maine, was the lone Republican dissenter.
Barrett claimed at a recent press conference that she will judge without bias; however, she was molded by the textualist Federalist society and appears to be a very reliable vote for Donald Trump's agenda and by extension the extreme-right Republican party's. She is expected to vote against the Affordable Care act and voters rights, and to vote to reverse Roe vs. Wade and equal rights for same sex couples.
If Democrats trounce Trump in the November 3rd election and resoundingly take the Senate, will the Biden administration increase the number of seats on the highest court of the land; and if so, by how many?
In the meantime, what will be done to offset the suffering worsened by Mitch McConnell's refusal as Senate majority leader to support another relief or stimulus bill to help Americans in peril during this steepening wave of the coronavirus pandemic?
