ST. LOUIS – Thursday, September 24, 2020
Drivers who plan to travel I-270 Westbound near West Florissant Avenue should be aware that the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close all lanes of I-270 West near W. Florissant Avenue, beginning at 8:30 p.m. tonight.
https://www.modot.org/node/21064
The closure will allow law enforcement to complete a reconstruction of an earlier accident that ended in a fatality within that stretch of the highway. The reconstruction could take several hours. All lanes should be reopened by midnight tonight.
Westbound I-270 traffic will detour at New Halls Ferry, take Dunn Road to southbound W. Florissant and access westbound I-270 from there.
Drivers can contact MoDOT’s customer service center at 1-314-275-1500 or the I-270 North Project Team at: I270North@modot.mo.gov.
