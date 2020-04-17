Metro Transit announces additional changes to MetroBus service, starting Monday, April 20, designed to improve the scheduling and reliability bus service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new service plan will temporarily suspend service on six lower ridership MetroBus routes, and will modify schedules and frequencies for most MetroBus routes in Missouri. This includes adjustments that will increase frequency at select times on higher ridership MetroBus routes to support social distancing.
“With lower ridership and fewer available workforce resources, it was necessary to reduce MetroBus frequency in March,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, executive director of Metro Transit. “However, some of our busiest routes continue to have high demand during certain times of the day, and this new service plan allows us to shift personnel and vehicles to those routes so we can reduce potential overcrowding on buses.”
To slow the spread of COVID-19 and minimize potential exposure, Metro Transit continues to strongly encourage everyone to use MetroLink, MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride for essential trips only and wear a nose and mouth-covering mask when riding on Metro Transit vehicles.
Increased frequency
Bus service on 21 high ridership bus routes will increase frequency during peak daytime hours to meet ridership demands and support social distancing on buses. This includes 10 MetroBus routes that will operate every 15 minutes or faster during those periods.
- The #70 Grand will operate every 12 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every 20 minutes at all other times.
- Nine MetroBus routes will operate every 15 minutes during select daytime hours, every 30 minutes at other times of the day, and every 30 or 60 minutes during the evening: #10 Gravois-Lindell, #11 Chippewa, #16 City Limits, #61 Chambers, #73 Carondelet, #74 Florissant, #90 Hampton, #94 Page, and #95 Kingshighway
- Four MetroBus routes will operate every 20 minutes during select daytime hours, every 40 minutes at other times of the day, and every 40 or 60 minutes during the evening: #4 Natural Bridge, #32 Dr. ML King, #35 Rock Road, and #40 N. Broadway
- Seven MetroBus routes will operate every 30 minutes during select daytime hours, every 60 minutes at other times of the day, and every 60 or 120 minutes during the evening: #34 Earth City, #60 Shepley Lilac, #76 McDonnell Waterford, #77 Village Square, #78 Bellefontaine, #79 Ferguson, and #97 Delmar
Reduced evening frequency
Due to ridership declining after the afternoon rush hour, most Missouri MetroBus routes will have reduced service frequency during evening hours under this new service plan.
Temporarily suspending service
Metro Transit sayd due to limited personnel and vehicle resources, it is necessary to temporarily suspend service on six low-ridership MetroBus routes – in addition to four routes that were suspended on March 30 – so these resources can be reallocated to transit services that are most needed during this health crisis:
- #1 Gold (suspended 3/30)
- #2 Red
- #5 Green (suspended 3/30)
- #13 Union
- #17 Mackenzie (suspended 3/30)
- #47 Hanley
- #56 Kirkwood-Webster
- #58 Chesterfield Valley
- #59 Oakland (suspended 3/30)
- #75 Christian Hospital
For MetroBus riders who take essential trips on the #56 Kirkwood-Webster, #58 Chesterfield Valley and #75 Christian Hospital routes, they may be able to take advantage of a Metro pilot program that provides discounted Lyft rides for transit users. Customers should contact Metro Customer Service at 314-982-1406 for more information.
Reduced service hours
Several MetroBus routes will end service earlier in the evening starting April 20 due to low ridership and limited transit resources. This includes the #30 Arsenal and #31 Chouteau bus routes, which will not operate after 8 p.m.
Other Missouri MetroBus routes will continue to operate on the modified weekend frequencies that were implemented in March. There are no new changes to MetroLink service or Illinois MetroBus routes in this new service plan – they will continue to operate on their modified weekend schedules.
MetroBus customers can check on updated routes, by phone, call 314-231-2345, text 314-209-7896, check the Transit app, or go online to metrostlouis.org.
