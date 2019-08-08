More school supplies being given away by Committeeman Marty Murray at 12th and Park on Saturday

Committeeman Marty Murray (D-7th Ward) and his team will be back at 12th and Park Recreation Center from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 10 to give away more school supplies after they ran out of supplies during three successful events last weekend.
Murray, who also founded the youth-development non-profit Gloves 4 Grades, and a number of sponsors gave away supplies and entertained youth at the Cochran Youth and Family Center (on Friday, August 2) and at the Last Days Church and the 12th and Park Recreation Center (both on Saturday, August 3).
Alderman Dan Guenther (D-9th Ward) and the Arthur Roy Johnson Foundation co-hosted the event at the Last Days Church,
“This was our third year hosting this event, and we wanted to expand it to the broader 78th District. This year we were able to distribute over 700 book bags that were filled with notebooks, binders, crayons and other needed school supplies,” Murray said, referring to the 78th District in the Missouri House of Representatives.
“Hundreds of people in the community joined each day to receive no-cost school supplies, free food, giveaways, music, and fun. It takes a village and the community really stepped up to make sure the students are prepared for a year of academic excellence.”
For more information, contact Marty Murray at MissouriForMurray@outlook.com or call (314) 425-9259.
