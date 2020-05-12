More than $2 million in new federal funds is coming to the St. Louis region’s health centers to expand COVID-19 testing.
Affinia Healthcare will receive $754,549, Betty Jean Kerr’s People’s Health Centers will receive $606,619, Family Care Health Centers will receive $410,554, and CareSTL Health will receive $398,359.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
“These funds will be used to expand and support our drive-through and mobile COVID-19 testing activities,” said Dr. Alan Freeman, president and CEO of Affinia Healthcare.
“Since April 2, Affinia Healthcare as tested more than 1,400 individuals at our five drive-through and our mobile testing locations. Our partners include the Missouri Department of Health, St. Louis Regional Health Commission, St. Louis City Department of Health, the Urban League, and the Missouri Foundation for Health, among others.”
Angela Clabon, CEO of CareSTL Health, said CareSTL Health will “use these funds to extend testing sites, purchase PPE supplies and provide additional testing hours.” CareSTL is opening four new COVID-19 testing sites, including its first pediatric site.
For more federal information about COVID-19, visit http://coronavirus.gov/.
