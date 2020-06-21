Inpatient hospitalizations are up by one (227 to 228) but the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported only otherwise encouraging or neutral COVID-19 news on Sunday, June 21.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) stayed the same at 14, and the number of patients on ventilators stayed the same at 27.
Otherwise, all COVID indicators are down slightly.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 18 yesterday to 17 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 237 yesterday to 235 today.
The number of patients in the ICUs decreased from 48 yesterday to 45 today.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,704.
