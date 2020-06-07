There was mostly good pandemic news for the St. Louis region on Sunday, June 7.
Both St. Louis County and city reported 0 deaths from the pandemic and a small number of new COVID-19 cases: 12 in the county and three in the city.
The regional pandemic task force reported bad news on only two indicators: the number of patients in the ICUs increased, from 73 yesterday to 75 today, and the number of patients on ventilators increased, from 41 yesterday to 44 today.
All of the other trends were downwards, which is good news.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 24 yesterday to 4 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 19 yesterday to 16 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 325 yesterday to 321 today.
Inpatient hospitalizations decreased – from 309 yesterday to 295 today.
This data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,445.
