A broad coalition of women clergy, community and elected leaders are gathering the community to grieve, lock arms and call for action at a Mother’s March to End Gun Violence from to noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 starting in Fairgrounds Park corner of Kossuth and Grand.
“The pain of our communities is spilling over and the blood is filling our streets,” said Rev. Traci Blackmon, associate general minister, United Church of Christ, one of the organizers.
“The cries of our children – and of mothers who have been organizing and crying out on behalf of our children in our communities for years – compel us to show up in massive numbers and renew our commitment, presence and support until our children’s laughter replaces our lament, freedom to play replaces fear, and our streets are once again safe to dwell in.”
A group of more than 20 organizers also includes St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones, St. Louis County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton-Gray, Rabbi Susan Talve, Theda Person of Looking for an Angel, Cathy Daniel of PotBangerz, Karla E. Frye of St. Peter AME Church, Cassandra Gould of Missouri Faith Voices, and Amy Hunter of Children’s Hospital.
The march launches after a short program and proceeds around the park, concluding with a final charge,
For more information, visit www.MothersMarchSaintLouis.com.
